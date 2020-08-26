|
04:25
Reported
News BriefsElul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20
US accuses Israeli pharmaceutical giant of fixing drug prices
The US Justice Department on Tuesday charged Israeli generic drug giant Teva of illegally fixing drug prices between 2013 and 2015, AFP reported.
Teva and several co-conspirators agreed to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate customers for generic drugs" including the popular cholesterol-regulating medicine Pravastatin, the Justice Department said in a statement quoted by the news agency.
