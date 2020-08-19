South Korea warns of 'desperately dangerous crisis' of coronavirus spread

South Korea's deputy Health Minister, Kim Gang-lip, has warned of a "desperately dangerous" situation, after the country registered its sixth consecutive day of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus cases, The Guardian reports.

"We’re in a desperately dangerous crisis," Kim said, "where infections are spreading in the Seoul metropolitan area and threatening to lead to a massive nationwide transmission. The government cannot contain the current spread only with tracing and isolation ... please stay home unless you must go out."

South Korea has confirmed 16,058 cases of coronavirus to date, and 306 associated deaths.