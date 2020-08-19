Unemployment rate 21.3%, almost unchanged from previous months

In the last week alone, 2,408 people registered as new jobseekers at the government's Employment Agency. During the same period, 9,176 reported that they had returned to work.

Since lockdown restrictions were relaxed earlier this year, 450,415 people have reported that they have returned to work, while 223,860 people have filed as new jobseekers.

There are currently 869,986 registered unemployed in the country, of whom 555,594 have been sent on unpaid leave from their places of employment. The unemployment rate now stands at 21.3%.