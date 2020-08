11:18 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Sudanese spokesman who said 'peace with Israel is close' has been fired Al-Jazeera has reported that the Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman who stated that his country is on the brink of signing a peace agreement with Israel was dismissed from his position this morning. ► ◄ Last Briefs