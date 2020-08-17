Employment Service: 2,847 job seekers registered yesterday

The Employment Service updates that as of yesterday, 1,612 reports of return to work have been received, while 2,847 new jobs seekers have been registered.

Since the beginning of the relief to free up the economy from the first closure, the Employment Service has received 436,614 reports of returning to work, and at the same time, 218,758 new job seekers have been registered.

Today, 879,131 job seekers are registered with the employment service, of which 566,646 are on unpaid leave. The unemployment rate is 21.5%.