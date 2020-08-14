Aryeh Eldad: Netanyahu sold out the Land of Israel & the Temple Mount

Former MK Professor Aryeh Eldad has attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following his decision to postpone the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, due to the signing of a peace accord with the UAE.

"For all the lunatic disciples of Netanyahu - read what the architect of this 'peace plan,' Jared Kushner, has to say, and realize how Netanyahu has sold out sovereignty over the Land of Israel and even the Temple Mount for 'peace' with the United Arab Emirates. As if there was ever a war between us..."