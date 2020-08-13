Unemployment still high at 21.5%, new jobseekers outnumber newly hired

The Employment Agency has reported that in the last day, 1,940 people reported that they have found work and are returning to employed status. However, 2,188 people registered as new jobseekers in the same period.

Since the government relaxed its strict lockdown regulations, 433,733 people have returned to work. Meanwhile, 213,318 people registered as new jobseekers.

The unemployment rate currently stands at 21.5%.