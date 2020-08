10:26 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Unemployment rate: 21.5% The Employment Service says since yesterday to this morning, 4,161 reports of returning to work were received, and 2,575 new job seekers were registered. The unemployment rate is 21.5% ► ◄ Last Briefs