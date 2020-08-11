IDF: Tanks carried out operations on Lebanese border

This morning, IDF forces carried out operational activities using tanks in an enclave on the Lebanese border, the IDF said.

The activity took place in the Yiftach area and included patrols, scans and gathering operations of armored and infantry forces. The activity took place in the territory of the State of Israel and in coordination with the relevant parties.

"The IDF continues to maintain increased readiness and to act through initiated actions near the border to protect the residents of the north and to exercise the sovereignty of the State of Israel," it was reported.