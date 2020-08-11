|
Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20
Iran shuts down newspaper over report on COVID-19 toll
Iran shut down a newspaper on Monday after it quoted a former member of the national coronavirus taskforce as saying the country's tolls from the epidemic could be 20 times higher than official figures, Reuters reported, citing the state news agency IRNA.
"The Jahan-e Sanat newspaper was shut down today for publishing an interview on Sunday," the newspaper's editor-in-chief, Mohammadreza Saadi, told IRNA.
