Facebook bans users for criticizing Lebanese leadership

Facebook has once again banned user Damon Rosen, this time for responding to the blast in Lebanon by posting: "Israel had NOTHING to do with the Beirut explosion. Lebanese incompetence, ignorance, and 5,500,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate do."

Facebook censored the post and advised Rosen: "Your comment goes against our Community Standards on hate speech and inferiority," providing no evidence to support their claim.

Facebook went on to say, "No one else can see your comment," although the deletion of Rosen's comment with a screenshot of it had already been widely disseminated on Facebook and other social media.

"We have these standards to protect certain groups of people being described as inferior to others," Facebook explained in the conclusion of its notice.

Additionally, Facebook has started penalizing other users publicizing its censorship policies: