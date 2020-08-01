Court overturns death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber

A federal appeals court on Friday tossed the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

A three-judge panel of the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial, finding that the judge who oversaw the case didn't sufficiently vet jurors for biases, Politico reported.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)