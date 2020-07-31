No isolation for cabinet minister who met with COVID-19 carrier

Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana held a meeting with a coronavirus carrier but will not enter isolation.

"I met with someone on Monday in the Knesset who tested positive for the virus a few hours ago," Ohana said.

"However, since we were wearing masks at the time of the meeting and spoke to each other at the proper distance, and following an epidemiological examination by a registered nurse, I was given permission by the Ministry of Heatlh not to enter isolation," Ohana concluded.