Women's magazine editor receives death threat after telling PM to quit

After telling the prime minister to resign the editor of the women's magazine 'Aht' (You) received a death threat. In light of the threat, the Israeli Jornalists' Council demanded that the police bring whoever made the threat to justice.

The magazine editor had told Prime Minister Netanyahu to resign on her website after he failed to appoint any women to the slimmed-down corona cabinet. In answer to a question of why this was so and that it made no sense, Netanyahu answered "Why are stoplights red? There are lots of things that make no sense."

This reply set off a tumult among women's organizations.Furthermore, after the ediitor called for the prime minister's resignation, she received a death threat by email.