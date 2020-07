03:54 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Brazil records 23,384 new cases of coronavirus Brazil on Monday reported a total of 2,442,375 coronavirus cases and 87,618 deaths. A total of 23,384 new cases and 614 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours. ► ◄ Last Briefs