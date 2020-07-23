Report: Israel joins efforts with Arcturus to develop a corona vaccine

Israel is on the verge of signing an agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics, an Amereican biotechnology firm, in an attempt to develop a coronavirus vaccine. The agreement is worth several hundred million dollars which will be allocated according to Israel's success in advancing through the various stages of the vaccine's development.

Channel 12 News reports that if the company with Israel's help succeeds in developing a vaccine, Israel will receive four million vaccine doses as part of the agreement.