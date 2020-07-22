|
Av 1, 5780 , 22/07/20
Soccer star's son to marry in Jewish wedding ceremony
British soccer star David Beckham's eldest child, Brooklyn, is slated to wed model Nicola Peltz, daughter of Jewish American billionaire Nelson Peltz.
The Daily Mirror reported that both Beckham and Peltz identify as Jewish and are planning a wedding ceremony that will include a traditional canopy, signing of a marriage agreement, and ceremonial breaking of a glass.
The couple is slated to host two ceremonies in the UK and US.
