41 former security officials thank US congressmen for opposing annexation

Forty-one former senior security officials, including former Mossad and Shin Bet chiefs, who are opposed to Israel's application of sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria have written to several Democratic members of the United States Congress, thanking them for speaking out against "annexation."

"We commend you on building such a broad coalition of Members of Congress to join you in signing this letter," they wrote in a letter sent to congressional offices Monday and obtained by Jewish Insider. "We consider it a further manifestation of the broad-based support for the kind of Israel we have fought for on the battlefield and continue to strive for, one that is strong and safe, maintains a solid Jewish majority for generations to come, all while upholding the values of democracy and equality as enshrined in our Declaration of Independence."