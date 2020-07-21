Employment service: 862,438 job seekers, 576,277 on unpaid leave

The Employment Service reports that in the last day, 1,033 reports of return to work were received, compared with 3,704 new job seekers who were fired or put on unpaid leave.

Since the beginning of the easing of the restrictions from the first closure on April 19, the Employment Service has received 407,360 reports of return to work, and at the same time, 172,408 new job seekers have been registered.

Currently, 862,438 job seekers are registered with the employment service, of which 576,277 are on unpaid leave. The unemployment rate is 21.2%.