|
03:20
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20
Ilhan Omar among prominent Muslims to endorse Biden
Several prominent Muslim American elected officials, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, endorsed Joe Biden for president in a letter organized by Emgage Action ahead of an online summit that starts Monday and features the presumptive Democratic nominee, The Associated Press reported.
In addition to Omar, among those signing the letter are Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Indiana Rep. Andre Carson, all Democrats.
Last Briefs