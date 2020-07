01:36 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Tamuz 29, 5780 , 21/07/20 Brazil's coronavirus death toll rises to 80,120 Brazil registered 632 deaths from coronavirus on Monday, bringing the overall death toll to 80,120. The South American country has confirmed 2.1 million infections. 20,257 cases have been diagnosed in the last day. ► ◄ Last Briefs