From Sunday at 7:00 until this morning at 7:00, the Employment Service received 1,332 reports of returning to work, and on the other hand, the number of new job seekers was 3.5 - 4,685 times higher.

Today, 859,994 jobseekers are registered with the employment service, of which 575,790 are on unpaid leave. The unemployment rate is 21.2%.