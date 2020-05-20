IDF stops weapons smugglers attempting to cross Jordanian border

IDF soldiers working in conjunction with Israel Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons over the Jordanian border last night.

The IDF reported that soldiers spotted two suspicious figures attempting to enter the country from Jordan. Police then fired at the suspects, one of whom was lightly injured and was taken for treatment in an Israeli hospital. The second suspect fled back into Jordan.

Nine guns, six rifles, as well as other weapons were seized by Israeli forces. Flares that were fired during the course of the operation caused fires to break out in the area, which were brought under control. No injuries were reported among IDF or police forces.