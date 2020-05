10:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Food deliveries to needy families jumped form 3,000 to 50,000 Read more Colel Chabad director details enormous yet quick expansion of operations, and how they met the needs of Israel's poorest populations. ► ◄ Last Briefs