Shas MK: Laws applying to bars should apply to events halls too

MK Yinon Azoulay (Shas) has appealed to the Ministers of Health and Finance to apply similar regulations to events halls as are already being applied to community centers and bars.

"The date set for the reopening of events halls is extremely problematic for those who observe Torah law, especially in light of the fact that the 'Three Weeks' period [during which weddings are prohibited] will soon be upon us," he said. "I ask the ministers to advance the date for reopening to May 27, the date on which community centers and bars are set to reopen."

Azoulay added that in his opinion, "a plan should be developed to provide compensation to the owners of events halls, something that hasn't been done until now."