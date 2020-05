10:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 33-year-old with preexisting lung condition dies of Covid-19 A 33-year-old man has passed away from coronavirus in Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. The man was named as Avishalom Rozilio, a resident of Migdal Ha'emek. He reportedly suffered from a preexisting chronic lung condition and had to use artifiical means of respiration even before contracting the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs