10:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Meretz MK: 'There's no place for modesty police in our schools' Opening today's meeting of the Knesset Committee for Education, committee head MK Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) addressed the row over short trousers. "It's a shame that during these extremely hot days, we're back to hearing unnecessary stories of female students not being permitted to enter class wearing short pants," he said. "This doesn't have to happen. There's no place for a 'modesty police' in our educational institutions. These things come from outdated and mistaken views, and from the influence of those promoting religious coercion. I will go to war on this matter, to make sure that stories like this stop happening, and that our schools are free of all unnecessary pressure of this kind."