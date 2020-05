09:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Security Officials: 'Abbas won't actually cut ties to Israel over sovereignty plan' Read more PA chief renounced all agreements with Israel - Israeli officials say the move is a bluff, but PA security leaders say its no joke. ► ◄ Last Briefs