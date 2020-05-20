Histadrut, Business Sector appeal for safety net for unemployed

Chairman of the Histadrut Federation Arnon Bar David, and Head of the Business Sector Duvi Amitai have called on the Finance Minister, Yisrael Katz ,and the Minister for Labor and Welfare, Itzik Shmuli, to provide a social security safety net for people who are not expected to be able to return to their jobs in the near future.

Bar David and Amitai also requested that the period during which people are entitled to receive unemployment benefit be extended. Israel currently has hundreds of thousands of unemployed, and the government does not anticipate that the economy will provide sufficient jobs for all those seeking them in the coming months, due to the continued fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.