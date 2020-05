08:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 'Netanyahu stabbed us in the back' Read more 'We didn't ask Netanyahu for a price he couldn't pay, we asked for things that were truly doable,' former Transportation Min. Smotrich says. ► ◄ Last Briefs