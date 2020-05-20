|
08:26
Reported
News BriefsIyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20
Trump: High number of confirmed cases is 'badge of honor'
US President Donald Trump has asserted that the high number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States is a "badge of honor," as it signifies that the country is conducting more tests than anyone else.
"When they say that we're leading the world in the number of cases, that's only because we're doing more tests than anyone else," Trump said. "This is a badge of honor for us."
Last Briefs