Will UN General Assembly be cancelled due to coronavirus?

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has suggested that world leaders send video statements for the world body’s annual September meeting because it is “highly unlikely” they will be able to travel to New York during the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.

In a letter to the president of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Monday, Guterres suggested a different format be considered for the 75th annual gathering “such as using pre-recorded messages provided by heads of state and government or ministers, with physical presence in the General Assembly Hall limited to one delegate per delegation based in New York.”