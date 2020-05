04:27 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Iyar 21, 5780 , 15/05/20 Brazil registers daily record of new cases of coronavirus Brazil registered a daily record of 13,944 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and 844 additional deaths. Brazil has now tallied 202,918 confirmed cases of the virus and 13,933 deaths. ► ◄ Last Briefs