Blinken: Our commitment to Israel’s security is sacrosanctUS Secretary of State speaks with Israel's Foreign Minister, tells reporters that Iran must resume complying with the Iran deal.
When Israel takes its first baby steps as a nationAn important lesson in how to understand making a livelihood and trusting in Hashem.
Biden's UN envoy pledges to stand by IsraelLinda Thomas-Greenfield at confirmation hearing: I look forward to standing with Israel.
'Israel should be in close dialogue with the US on Iran'INSS director Amos Yadlin: It would be better to work toward interim agreement with Iran to maintain sanctions.
Watch: Tu B'Shvat celebration at coronavirus hotelReligious and haredi yeshiva students staying together at coronavirus hotel in Jerusalem hold a musical Tu B’Shvat seder.
Former Chief of Staff: Any attack on Hezbollah's missiles will cause extensive damageFormer CoS Gadi Eizenkot at INSS conference: Sunni states and Israel have common interest in preventing Iranian nuclear capabilities.
Interview: Israelis starting to protest lockdownsMany parents and children are tired of schools being closed during the epidemic. Now they are going out for a protest.
Ambassador Erdan: Fight anti-Semitism just as you fight COVIDOn International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Ambassador Erdan calls on UN to address the threat from Iran and resurgence of anti-Semitism.
Blinken: We very much support the Abraham AccordsSecretary of State explains halt of F-35 sale to UAE is a typical move when a new administration comes in.
No agreement on notice to close yeshivasBlue and White, haredi parties fail to reach compromise on amendments to law on lockdown enforcement.
Ukraine’s President Zelensky unveils new Babyn Yar monumentInt'l dignitaries including Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin send messages to ceremony marking start of 80th anniversary commemorations.
Two majority Shia Nations and the Holocaust: How Azerbaijan differs from IranTwo states border one another and both are Muslim, but their attitude to the Holocaust could hardly be more opposed. Op-ed.
Dennis Prager: The Left Destroying Faith & Family ConservativesDr. Dennis Prager talks about America in the Biden case and does not hide the fact that he is very worried.
Biden halts arm sales, including F-35 sales to UAEState Department says temporary suspension of large arms sales a routine action by new administrations.
Soldier's parents, Emergency Council slam COVID vaccine pressureParents of IDF soldiers engage attorney as children 'face threats, sanctions, shaming, cancelled leave' for declining COVID-19 vaccine.
Austrian government, Jewish community vaccinate survivors on Holocaust Remembrance DayAbout 400 Jews were vaccinated in total, including others aged 85 or over.
Vaccination campaign expands to Israelis 35 and olderHealth Ministry orders HMOs to lower age at which vaccines can be provided as vaccination campaign progresses.
A Tree grows In JerusalemJerusalem Pine. If I open the window, I can finger her wispy greens. When the window is closed, her long branches caress my memory..
Will we avoid a Holocaust?The big question looming on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day concerns the future, not the past. Opinion.
Congressman Deutch: Biden knows there's no going back to pre-Trump Middle EastUS Congressman Ted Deutch says at 2021 INSS conference that Biden Admin. will seek to strengthen Iran nuke deal, address key weaknesses.
Hungarian president marks Holocaust Remembrance Day at historic Buda SynagogueHungarian president János Áder lit a candle at the Old Buda Synagogue at a ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Inside The Industry Where People Get Paid To Harass OthersThey call his family and bang on their doors, leaving them messages of pure intimidating silence, and sometimes threatening them
The Most Important Tu B’Shvat in 7 Years99% of the people reading this article may not realize the incredible importance of this year’s Tu B’Shvat.
Netanyahu announces extension of lockdownPM visits Sderot vaccine distribution center, calls on nation to act as one to stop spread of the coronavirus disease.