Blinken: Our commitment to Israel’s security is sacrosanct US Secretary of State speaks with Israel's Foreign Minister, tells reporters that Iran must resume complying with the Iran deal. Elad Benari ,

When Israel takes its first baby steps as a nation An important lesson in how to understand making a livelihood and trusting in Hashem. Yitzchak Reuven ,

Biden's UN envoy pledges to stand by Israel Linda Thomas-Greenfield at confirmation hearing: I look forward to standing with Israel. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

'Israel should be in close dialogue with the US on Iran' INSS director Amos Yadlin: It would be better to work toward interim agreement with Iran to maintain sanctions. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Watch: Tu B'Shvat celebration at coronavirus hotel Religious and haredi yeshiva students staying together at coronavirus hotel in Jerusalem hold a musical Tu B’Shvat seder. Yoni Kempinski ,

Former Chief of Staff: Any attack on Hezbollah's missiles will cause extensive damage Former CoS Gadi Eizenkot at INSS conference: Sunni states and Israel have common interest in preventing Iranian nuclear capabilities. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Interview: Israelis starting to protest lockdowns Many parents and children are tired of schools being closed during the epidemic. Now they are going out for a protest. Israel News Talk Radio ,

Ambassador Erdan: Fight anti-Semitism just as you fight COVID On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Ambassador Erdan calls on UN to address the threat from Iran and resurgence of anti-Semitism. Nitsan Keidar ,

Blinken: We very much support the Abraham Accords Secretary of State explains halt of F-35 sale to UAE is a typical move when a new administration comes in. Elad Benari ,

No agreement on notice to close yeshivas Blue and White, haredi parties fail to reach compromise on amendments to law on lockdown enforcement. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Ukraine’s President Zelensky unveils new Babyn Yar monument Int'l dignitaries including Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin send messages to ceremony marking start of 80th anniversary commemorations. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Two majority Shia Nations and the Holocaust: How Azerbaijan differs from Iran Two states border one another and both are Muslim, but their attitude to the Holocaust could hardly be more opposed. Op-ed. Rachel Avraham‏ ,

Dennis Prager: The Left Destroying Faith & Family Conservatives Dr. Dennis Prager talks about America in the Biden case and does not hide the fact that he is very worried. Israel News Talk Radio ,

Biden halts arm sales, including F-35 sales to UAE State Department says temporary suspension of large arms sales a routine action by new administrations. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Soldier's parents, Emergency Council slam COVID vaccine pressure Parents of IDF soldiers engage attorney as children 'face threats, sanctions, shaming, cancelled leave' for declining COVID-19 vaccine. Mordechai Sones ,

Austrian government, Jewish community vaccinate survivors on Holocaust Remembrance Day About 400 Jews were vaccinated in total, including others aged 85 or over. Cnaan Liphshiz, JTA ,

Vaccination campaign expands to Israelis 35 and older Health Ministry orders HMOs to lower age at which vaccines can be provided as vaccination campaign progresses. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

A Tree grows In Jerusalem Jerusalem Pine. If I open the window, I can finger her wispy greens. When the window is closed, her long branches caress my memory.. Faigie Heiman ,

Will we avoid a Holocaust? The big question looming on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day concerns the future, not the past. Opinion. Prof. Robert S. Kellner ,

Congressman Deutch: Biden knows there's no going back to pre-Trump Middle East US Congressman Ted Deutch says at 2021 INSS conference that Biden Admin. will seek to strengthen Iran nuke deal, address key weaknesses. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Hungarian president marks Holocaust Remembrance Day at historic Buda Synagogue Hungarian president János Áder lit a candle at the Old Buda Synagogue at a ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Inside The Industry Where People Get Paid To Harass Others They call his family and bang on their doors, leaving them messages of pure intimidating silence, and sometimes threatening them Vaad Harabanim ,

The Most Important Tu B’Shvat in 7 Years 99% of the people reading this article may not realize the incredible importance of this year’s Tu B’Shvat. Shmuel Sackett ,