Within a month after the beginning of the war in Gaza, many voices around the world started screaming that there was no food for the people in Gaza. Hypocritical liberals begged Israel to send food and supplies as part of humanitarian assistance so “innocent” civilians wouldn’t die of starvation. The government of Israel held strong for a few days but quickly buckled and succumbed to world pressure. Food was sent in by the truckload.

Most of the food, however, did not reach the people. It was seized by Hamas for their personal use or sold on the black market for loads of cash, so…the starvation continued… and so did the world pressure… as if it was Israel’s fault that Hamas was letting its own people starve.

What did Israel do? It sent more trucks! More food, more medical supplies and more help for the poor and innocent souls of Gaza who elected these thugs, rapists and murderers to lead them. Personally, I never believed this starvation claim. Hamas prepared 5 years for the October 7th invasion and I am certain that they stored tons of food as well… at least for themselves.

But what about the civilian population? You know, the ones who danced on October 7th, handed out candy, clubbed the hostages as they were paraded through town and even joined Hamas in racing through open fences into Israeli kibbutzim? Were they really starving? I highly doubt it. Investigations have revealed that the civilian population knew exactly what was going to happen on October 7th. Many of them prepared a room in their homes as a prison for hostages plus we have all seen how regular families stored weapons, communication devices and even rockets for their Hamas buddies. Therefore, it is beyond a doubt that they also stockpiled food, diapers and medical supplies. Trust me… they were ready.

However, despite all I just wrote, I agree with the world that there was starvation in Gaza. There were people who literally had nothing to eat. They are called… the hostages. Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of Hersh hy”d, recently spoke about the 6 hostages who were brutally murdered by their Hamas captors. Here is a quote, as reported on IsraelNationalNews.com:

“My name is Rachel and I will always be the mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, The beautiful six; Eden (Yerushalmi), Ori (Danino), Almog (Sarusi), Alex (Lobanov), Carmel (Gat), and Hersh, had been held in an airless pitch-black tunnel 20 meters underground. It was only a meter sixty in height and just 60 centimeters wide. There was no electricity nor plumbing. All of them were emaciated. Hersh, who was 1.85 meters tall, weighed 53 kilograms. Delightful Eden was 1.60 meters tall. She weighed just 35 kilograms. They were all bullet-ridden and filthy, having not showered in months.”

In case you are more comfortable with pounds instead of kilograms and feet/inches instead of centimeters, let me do the conversion. When Hersh’s body was found, he was 6”1 and weighed a mere 116 lbs. Eden was 5”2 and weighed just 77 lbs! As you can see, the world was right... even though they didn’t care about these holy Jews. These hostages – plus every other one as well – were tortured, beaten and starved. Did you notice what Hersh’s mother said? He was 6”1 and was held in a tunnel that was 5”2 tall and 24 inches wide.

This is who we are fighting against... and why we must not stop.

Dearest friends; As life continues and summer plans are being made, we must realize that not only does the war in Israel continue, a more serious phase of war is about to begin. Thousands of reservists are being called – again – and Israel needs you be as supportive as you were in October 2023. This is not just a war for land... we are fighting pure evil! We are fighting the enemies of Hashem and we are fighting for each and every person reading these words.

Therefore, keep saying Tehilim, keep davening and keep your amazing acts of chesed going strong! When the war began, Jews were united around the world in helping wherever they could but the number of “helpers and supporters” have greatly dwindled. We cannot fight half a war. Israel needs to totally eradicate and destroy Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houtis from Yemen... and this is before we even talk about Iran!

In short, there’s a lot of work left to do. Obviously, we need the help, guidance and supervision of HaShem but we also need the Jewish community to stand together to help us defeat these enemies. May Hashem protect our holy soldiers and lead us to victory!