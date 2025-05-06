A classified envelope was brought to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday during his testimony in court. After reading the contents of the envelope, the Prime Minister turned to the judges and said, "I have to leave by 3:15."

During his testimony in the trial against him, Netanyahu spoke about the relationship between the media and the political system. "Politicians are nourished by relations with the media, it's a reciprocal relationship. It may not be pretty or aesthetic, but that's what it was.

"Whoever thought he'd benefit more from Yedioth Aharonoth went there, and whoever thought he would benefit more from Israel Hayom went to them," he added.