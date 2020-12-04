PA claims teen killed during clashes with IDF

The Palestinian Authority (PA) “health ministry” said on Friday that a teenager was killed in clashes with the IDF on the sidelines of a protest in Judea and Samaria.

The 13-year-old "succumbed to his wounds after he was shot with live rounds in the stomach" during clashes north of Ramallah, the ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP.

The statement also claimed the teen was hit during a demonstration in the village of Mughayir and was transported in critical condition to a hospital in Ramallah, where he died.

Responding to the claim, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “Earlier today, violent riots took place near the village, and dozens of rioters threw rocks at IDF and Border Police forces, and even tried to roll large rocks and burning tires. The security forces prevented the blocking of the road by the rioters, and responded by using riot dispersal means."

“We are familiar with the claim about a number of rioters who were wounded and killed,” added the IDF, which stressed that no live fire was used against the rioters.

