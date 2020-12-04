Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) issued an ultimatum Friday afternoon, demanding Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu back immediate passage of a state budget.

In a Facebook post Friday, Gantz set Sunday as the deadline for passing a two-year spending plan, warning that if his demand is not met, Blue and White will back a motion of no-confidence which passed its preliminary reading in the Knesset this past Wednesday.

“Elections are not the right thing now for the country, but they are much better than a non-functioning government and political handling of one of the worst health and economic crises we’ve ever had.”

“Therefore, since Netanyahu has decided not to pass a budget, I have decided to dissolve the Knesset.”

“While I knew who I was dealing with when I joined this government, I thought that he would have some boundaries. Unfortunately, Netanyahu cares more about his trial than his country.”

Gantz said that his upcoming meeting with Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) on Sunday would be the last opportunity to reach an agreement on a state budget and avert new elections.

“Some of you probably already have heard that I will meet with the finance minister on Sunday. I’m saying from the outset very clearing: either we get a budget on the spot, or there will be new elections.”