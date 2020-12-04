Israel to get 6 million doses of COVID vaccine from Moderna

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced Friday afternoon that Israel has increased the amount of vaccines ordered from Moderna and the order now is for six million doses of the vaccine, which will be used by three million citizens.

Israel had initially ordered two million doses of the vaccine, enough for vaccinating one million people with the two-dose vaccine.

"I am happy to announce that we have signed today an agreement with Moderna for six million doses of the vaccine for you, citizens of Israel," Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said. "That is three times the number of doses in the original deal with Moderna."

"This gives us hope. We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. But until then, we need to adhere to the rules. Our mission is to bring the vaccine, your mission is to follow the rules. If we do that, we'll be victorious."

Health Minister Edelstein said the deal will ensure that everyone who wants to will be able to get vaccinated.

"This is wonderful news for the citizens and economy of Israel. There will be no citizen who wants to be vaccinated whom we will be unable to provide with a vaccine. The professional teams have begun expedited work on the allocation of the vaccines. But it will take several months before we are all vaccinated and we must all strictly adhere to the directives and not become complacent."