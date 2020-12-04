104-year-old WWII veteran beats coronavirus infection

An elderly Alabama man who served in the Second World War has recovered from a coronavirus infection – just in time to celebrate his 104th birthday.

Major Wooten, a former private first class in the US Army who spent World War II repairing damaged trains in France, is now on the mend his granddaughter, Holley Wooten McDonald, told AP.

"I'm just thankful that they were able to treat him so quickly and we were able to get him tested," said McDonald. "It's amazing that a 104 year old survived COVID."

Madison Hospital released a video of Wooten as hospital staff members sang "Happy birthday dear Pop Pop" while Wooten was discharged Tuesday, two days before he turned 104.

Wooten’s granddaughter said that he was diagnosed with coronavirus on November 23rd, after Wooten’s daughter tested positive.

While Wooten was drained and had to be hospitalized, a treatment of monoclonal antibody bamlanivimab before Thanksgiving seemed to successfully treat his symptoms.

"I don't know if that medicine just started working ... but within 24 hours he was better," said Wooten’s granddaughter.