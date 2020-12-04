Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) urged the Palestinian Authority Friday to enter into final status negotiations with Israel.

In a post published on the Facebook page of the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Gantz said that the Middle East had “changed”, and that it is now in the PA’s interest to negotiate a final status deal with Israel.

“The Middle East has changed. It is in your interest to return to negotiations,” Gantz wrote.

Gantz also announced plans to help the Palestinian Authority curb the coronavirus pandemic, along with greater enforcement on the travel ban against Israelis visiting the Palestinian Authority.

“We will increase enforcement of the prohibition against Israeli citizens entering Areas A and B.”

Furthermore, Gantz said the IDF would begin testing for the coronavirus at checkpoints in Judea and Samaria.

“In coordination with the PAlesitnian Authority, we will start taking sample tests at crossing points.”