Nurses share stories from the coronavirus surge

Nine months. 13 million cases. More than 260,000 deaths. How are health care workers doing? We talk with nurses about what they've seen, and how they've endured.

With Juan Anchondo, medical-surgical floor nurse at the Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.

During the pandemic, he’s taken care of COVID-19 patients and has been floated to the COVID floor every two weeks.

Ellen Arigorat, clinical nurse informaticist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

She was redeployed to go back to bedside in April and May.