Cyprus waives negative COVID test result for vaccinated tourists

The Cypriot government has approved a plan to allow visitors to the country who can provide proof of having been vaccinated against coronavirus to enter the country without having to present a negative PCR test result for Covid-19.

The Guardian reports that the decision is part of a wider plan to resume international flights, and quotes the Cyprus Mail, which wrote that, "According to the plan, presented by Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos, which will enter into force on March 1, 2021, people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to present a negative PCR test certificate upon their arrival."

Also this week, the WHO indicated that while it does not support the introduction of "immunity passports" that indicate that the bearer has coronavirus antibodies, it may support vaccine passports. Governments across the world have thus far claimed that a coronavirus vaccine will not be made mandatory, but if measures such as those now being passed in Cyprus become more widespread, the question of whether the vaccine is truly voluntary will become more pertinent.