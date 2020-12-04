Poll: Likud 29, Yamina 22

Days after the Knesset gave preliminary approval for a bill to force early elections, a new poll shows the Israeli Right with a wide, consistent lead over the left-wing – Arab bloc.

On Wednesday, the Knesset voted 61 to 54 in favor of a motion of no-confidence calling to dissolve the 23rd Knesset and send Israel to its fourth general election in under two years.

The bill still requires three more votes before the dissolution is finalized.

A new poll released Friday morning by Ma’ariv shows that if new elections were held today, the Likud would remain the largest faction in the Knesset, despite losing seven seats, falling from 36 mandates to 29 seats.

The rightist Yamina faction, which won six seats in March and currently has just five seats, would win 22 mandates if new elections were held today.

Among the haredi factions, Shas is projected to retain its nine seats, while United Torah Judaism would hold steady at seven seats.

Combined, the right-wing bloc would win 67 seats, compared to 45 for the left-wing – Arab bloc, and eight seats for Yisrael Beytenu.

Blue and White, which currently has 15 seats, would fall to 10 seats, while Yesh Atid-Telem would rise to 18 seats.

The Joint Arab List fell in the poll to 11 seats, down from 15 seats in the current Knesset and 12 seats in the previous Panels Politics poll.

The far-left Meretz party rose by one seat in Friday’s poll, from five seats in the previous poll to six mandates, double the party’s current strength.

Labor, Gesher, Derech Eretz, Otzma Yehudit, and Jewish Home all failed to cross the electoral threshold.

The poll was conducted by Panels Politics, with the data being collected by Panel4All from an online sample of 541 respondents.