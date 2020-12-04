Forecast: More rain on the way with occasional thunderstorms

Today's weather will be clear to partially cloudy with high-altitude cloud cover. During the morning hours, there will be fresh easterly winds in the northern hills. Temperatures across the country will remain largely unchanged from yesterday. There is a possibility of local rain showers in the north and east of the country.

Tonight (Shabbat eve) will be partially cloudy, and during the course of the night there will be rain showers in the north and center of the country, with the occasional thunderstorm.

On Shabbat, the north and center of the country will see rain showers, again accompanied with occasional thunderstorms. There is a slight possibility of flash floods in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea region. Temperatures will drop to below the seasonal average.

On Sunday, the weather will continue to be partially cloudy, and more rain is expected in the north of the country and along the coastal region, mostly in the form of light showers. Temperatures will remain below the seasonal average.

On Monday the weather will clear a little with some sunshine and high-altitude clouds. Temperatures will rise and humidity levels will drop.