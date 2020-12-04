Israel's nuclear scientists told to be on guard after assassination

As a consequence of the recent liquidation of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Iran, widely attributed to Israeli operatives, nuclear experts and senior officials and employees who have in the past worked in Israel's facility in Dimona have been warned to exercise special caution in their daily routines, Reshet Bet reported this morning.

According to information obtained by Kan News, in one case, a scientist who was once employed at the Dimona facility was told to diverge from his regular routine, and was also warned to be wary of suspicious parcels and any unusual happenings that were cause for concern.

The man was apparently informed by intelligence sources that they could not rule out the possibility that Iranian agents were monitoring him via the internet and social media.