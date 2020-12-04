US tops 14 million coronavirus cases

The United States has officially recorded more than 14 million coronavirus cases as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The US has had a total of 14,102,562 coronavirus infections, with at least 275,729 deaths as a result of the virus, the data showed. This comes less than a week after the US topped the 13 million-case threshold.

This record comes a day after the US saw its highest single-day coronavirus death toll to date with 3,157 fatalities.

This number was 20 percent higher than the previous single-day high of 2,603 on April 15.

Earlier this week, the US hit a record number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. More than 100,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, per the Covid Tracking Project.

Globally, there have been more than 65 million coronavirus infections and more than 1.5 million fatalities, with one death reported every nine seconds on a weekly average, according to Reuters.

President-elect Joe Biden told CNN on Thursday that on the day of his inauguration he plans to ask the public to wear a mask for at least 100 days.

"Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction." Biden told Jake Tapper in the interview, which was conducted jointly with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

He added that he will be "happy to" get a coronavirus vaccine and will get it publicly to demonstrate his confidence in it.

"That's the moment in which I will stand before the public" and get the vaccine, Biden said. "People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already the numbers are really staggeringly low, and it matters what the President and Vice President do."