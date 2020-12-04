Lapid: I want to unite everyone into one centrist party

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid was interviewed on Channel 12 News on Thursday and said that his party could be an alternative to the government if it is joined by other parties.

"I am the largest party in the bloc, and in the end everything comes together in a bloc," said Lapid, who added that in recent years he has made more political connections than most others.

"I would like to run with [Moshe] Ya'alon, we are currently in the process of getting organized," said the opposition leader, adding, "I have collaborated with Bennett in the past and there is no reason why we should not cooperate again in the future. I am ready to join anyone who wants to rebuild the economy and fight coronavirus, because I believe that enlarging the party is the only way to win."

"The next government will be different," Lapid stated. "The old statements will be erased because the next government will deal mainly with two areas: Economy and health. I have always chosen what is good for the State of Israel." Asked what he thought about the government's response to the coronavirus crisis, he replied, "I heard Netanyahu's absurd remarks yesterday. The countries he referred to were countries where it was possible to close the airport and eradicate the disease.” Lapid clarified that such a scenario could have occurred in Israel even if "ugly politics weren’t running the country."

"I welcome the bringing of the vaccines to Israel, but it must be remembered that the government is a disaster in the making when it comes to the economy and the state," he said. "The country must be opened in a smart way and the traffic light plan must be followed – we must not dismantle the Israeli economy."

Lapid claimed that 200 businesses shut down every day, which are in essence 200 families, and added, "Everyone should be united into one large centrist party that will give a real fight."

The Likud party said in response, "After Lapid said that Prime Minister Netanyahu will not bring vaccines - Prime Minister Netanyahu immediately brings millions of vaccines - and Lapid continues to babble in the studios."