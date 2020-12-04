Biden to ask public to wear masks for 100 days

US President-elect Joe Biden told CNN in an interview on Thursday that on the day of his inauguration he plans to ask the public to wear a mask for at least 100 days.

"Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction." Biden told Jake Tapper in the interview, which was conducted jointly with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Biden described his coronavirus plans as a balance between ensuring that Americans believe the vaccine is safe and instituting a number of plans that will curb the spread of the virus without shutting down the economy.

He also said during that he will be "happy to" get a coronavirus vaccine and will get it publicly to demonstrate his confidence in it.

"That's the moment in which I will stand before the public" and get the vaccine, Biden said. "People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already the numbers are really staggeringly low, and it matters what the President and Vice President do."

He further noted that he has asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to be a chief medical adviser and part of his COVID-19 response team when his administration begins next year.

"I asked him to stay on the exact same role he's had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the COVID team," said Biden.

Fauci is a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, but he and President Donald Trump have not seen eye to eye on several issues related to the federal response to the pandemic.

Recently, Fauci expressed displeasure at the use of a clip of him in a Trump campaign video about the coronavirus.

Following that, Trump criticized Fauci in a call with campaign staffers and said, "People are saying, 'Whatever -- just leave us alone.' They're tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.”

Biden’s CNN interview comes days after the US hit a record number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. More than 100,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, per the Covid Tracking Project.

On Wednesday, the US reported 196,000 new cases and 2,733 deaths. To date, 264,522 people in the country have died from the virus.