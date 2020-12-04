Ashkenazi meets Jordanian counterpart

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met on Thursday with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting took place, but did not provide further details.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry, in a statement carried by the Petra news agency, said that Safadi stressed during the meeting that Israel should halt all its procedures that undermine peace opportunities on the basis of the two-state solution.

Safadi also called “for halting all provocations in the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Al-Haram Al-Sharif in occupied Jerusalem, and preserving the legal and historical status quo in holy city, urging Israel to honor its commitments as the occupying power,” said the statement.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister and Ashkenazi discussed a number of pending issues between the two countries including water, lifting restrictions on Jordanian exports to PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, enabling Jordan to provide the Palestinian Authority with additional amounts of electric power, and regulating movement through the crossings in light of their closure due to the novel coronavirus.

Axios’ Barak Ravid noted that Thursday’s meeting took place on the Jordanian side of the Allenby border crossing between the countries and was the first time in several years that a meeting between Israeli and Jordanian foreign ministers has been reported.

Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but has been critical of Israeli plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and has repeatedly stressed the importance of a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli conflict with the Palestinian Arabs.

The Jordanian parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty. This decision, however, can only be made by the King.